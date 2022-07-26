Former Blazers Named in Nick Wright’s Top 50 List

The NBA offseason is an excellent time to reflect and appreciate the past.

And that’s exactly what FS1 host and analyst Nick Wright decided to do, naming his top 50 NBA players over the past 50 years.

While the list sparks controversy at the top, three former Portland Trail Blazers made the cut in the earlier part of the list.

Scottie Pippen clocks into the list at No. 33. Pippen played for the Blazers from 1999-2003. During his Portland tenure, Pippen averaged 11.4 points per game.

Sliding down a little further on the list at No. 37 is Clyde Drexler. “The Glide” led the Blazers to a pair of Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992 and is arguably the greatest player in franchise history.

The final Blazer on the list, Bill Walton, lands at No. 39. Walton was the centerpiece of the 1977 Blazers championship team and played for Portland from 1975-78.

Portland fans, what do you think of Wright’s list? Chime off in the comments section below and share your thoughts.