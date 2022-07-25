Celtics Interested in Kevin Durant, But at What Cost?

The Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes continue to dominate the NBA’s attention as the dog days of August slowly creep up upon us.

The latest team to join the race? The Boston Celtics, who eliminated Durant’s Brooklyn Nets in a first-round sweep and came up two wins short of a championship.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics should be considered a contender if Boston is willing to trade Jaylen Brown to the Nets.

The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said.

Brown is arguably the best player being dangled in trade offers for Durant, who requested a trade nearly a month ago.

Brown is due to be paid $56 million over the next two years on his contract, and if traded, he could sign an extension that would make him the Nets’ franchise cornerstone for years to come.