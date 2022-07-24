Phoenix Head Coach Monty Williams Signs Extension

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams will remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams has agreed to a “long-term” contract extension.

Williams, 50, still had two years remaining on his original five-year contract, but now is signed on for “several more seasons.”

The move to lock in Williams is another deal inked by the Suns this offseason to keep their core intact. The franchise also gave lucrative extensions to All-Star Devin Booker and starting center Deandre Ayton.

After falling short to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, Phoenix followed up the loss with a franchise-best 64-18 record in the 2021-2022 NBA season. The regular season record was also the best in the league and Williams was named NBA Coach of the Year. In the postseason, Phoenix crashed and burned in the second round, losing to the Dallas Mavericks 123-90 in Game 7.

Despite the early elimination in last season’s playoffs, Williams’ tenure in Phoenix has brought dramatic improvement to the franchise. In the season prior to Williams taking the position in May 2019, the Suns posted a 19-63 record and missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. Williams broke the Suns’ postseason drought in his second season and has guided Phoenix to a 149-78 overall record during his three seasons at the helm.

Including five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans from 2010 to 2015, Williams’ career mark stands at 322-299.

Williams is no doubt familiar to Portland Trail Blazers fans. He served as an assistant coach on Nate McMillan’s staff in Portland for five seasons, from 2005 to 2010, before taking the head coaching position in New Orleans.