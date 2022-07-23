Jabari Walker, Damian Lillard, and the Trail Blazers’ Future Hopes

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! The Blazers have captured the coveted NBA Summer League Championship, complete with a trophy and actual rings. In Episode 87 of Dave and Dia, co-hosts Dave Deckard and Dia Miller debate the significance of the achievement and talk about Summer League standouts, including flavor of the moment forward Jabari Walker. What looked good, what needed work, and how much will two weeks in Las Vegas in July translate into the regular season in October?

The dynamic duo also have plenty to say about the lineup going forward, resetting expectations for the new year, and whether this summer differs tangibly from summers in the past. Have the Blazers really evolved, or is this just a fresh coat of paint on cracking walls? If it’s different, why and how? And what remains to be done?

In the process, Dia shares optimism about the year ahead, and it’s thanks to one major figure: Damian Lillard. The hosts talk about him, and bid farewell to a wonderful member of the Blazers circle who is moving on to other pursuits. The media landscape around the NBA is evolving. Do teams still need to evolve with it? Maybe so, argues Dave.

You can download the episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below.

Enjoy!