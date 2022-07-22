NBA MVP Betting Odds: Where’s Damian Lillard?

The 2022-23 NBA season will mark 45 years since the Portland Trail Blazers were home of the league MVP.

Bill Walton’s 1977-78 season marks the only MVP campaign in franchise history, but could Damian Lillard grab the second this year?

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Lillard holds +5000 odds, good for 14th in the NBA.

Those ahead of Lillard include Luka Doncic (+450), Joel Embiid (+650), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+700), Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant (+1200), Stephen Curry (+1700), LeBron James (+1800), Devin Booker (+2500), Trae Young (+3000), Kawhi Leonard (+3500) and Karl-Anthony Towns (+4500).

Lillard has a ton of competition ahead of him, but it will likely come down to team success. If the Blazers can surpass expectations this upcoming season and nudge their way into one of the top spots in the Western Conference standings, it will likely be because of Lillard, which will help his MVP case.