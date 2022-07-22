Former Blazer Seth Curry Reuniting With Brother Steph?

Three years ago, Seth Curry and the Portland Trail Blazers battled against his brother Stephen and the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. But are the brothers looking to go from adversaries to teammates?

The former Blazer spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole during the latest episode of the “Dubs Talk” podcast about the idea of the two brothers becoming teammates.

You never know what the future holds. I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him — definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best. Being a younger brother gave me another leg up and an edge to get to where I am today. I always had somebody that I was chasing to be as good as, or better than, in literally everything, not only just basketball.

A lot would have to change for the Curry brothers to team up. Seth is in the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, but in 2023, he’ll become a free agent who can sign with any team, including his older brother’s Warriors.

While Blazers fans probably prefer Seth join a team that isn’t the Warriors, in the words of Seth Curry ... “You never know what the future holds.”