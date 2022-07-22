LISTEN: How Can Gary Payton II Help the Blazers?

On this episode of Jacked Ramsays, Danny Marang is joined by Sam Esfandiari of “Light Years” show covering the Golden State Warriors to give insight on the newest addition to the Portland Trail Blazers, Gary Payton II.

One of the biggest push backs over Payton’s addition is his “lack” of size... Esfandiari highlights how that wasn’t really an issue for the Warriors and the role(s) you can expect Payton to play and excel in. Playing alongside Steph Curry preparing Payton to play alongside Damian Lillard and/or Anfernee Simons.

From there it’s why this time was right for Payton, how he got onto the floor for the Warriors and how he’s more than good enough to get on the floor for 20 minutes a night in the NBA Finals.

The guys then dive into where the Blazers are Warriors likely find themselves in the pecking order of the Western Conference next year, and how Portland can perhaps put themselves in a better position than where the early betting lines (40.5 wins) have them landing.

