Cohen Continues Making History As NBA’s Only Female Head Athletic Trainer

As it stands today, Portland Trail Blazers head athletic trainer Jessica Cohen is the only female across the NBA to hold such an honor. Recognizing that prestigious accomplishment, CBS Mornings took a look into her life, along with Portland Timbers head athletic trainer Stephanie Ludwig in their “Changing the Game” series.

Jessica Cohen, the only female head athletic trainer in the NBA, and Stephanie Ludwig, one of only two female head athletic trainers in Major League Soccer, are making history in a field dominated by men: “This is more important than me.” pic.twitter.com/gwN34T7FQC — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 19, 2022

Cohen’s ambitiousness is evident almost right away; she states that growing up, she thought she would end up becoming the first-ever woman president. Within her role as the Blazers’ head athletic trainer, it’s noted that she spent much of her first year helping Trail Blazers players rebound from injuries, notably Trendon Watford and Nassir Little.

Watford, the 2022 Summer League Finals MVP, praised her for helping strengthen and develop his knee, as well as her willingness to be a listening ear among different topics. Ludwig, one of just two female head trainers, had Major League Soccer players vouch for her in a similar way.

For those interested, CBS Mornings released an extended video, elaborating on some of the ways they motivate players to return to full strength and perform at their peak. Together, the two of them have proved to be trailblazers in their respective fields, helping change the culture along the Pacific Northwest.