James Harden has agreed to a new contract which will keep him with the Philadelphia 76ers for at least one more year. Harden became an unrestricted free agent this summer. His new contract will offer him considerably less than the one he just left, presumably to help the Sixers preserve room for further moves to keep them in contention in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news of the deal:

Free agent star James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $68 million deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN followed up with details:

Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Harden will make $33M for the 2022-2023 season, and has the player option for $35.6M in 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. He can move right back into free agency next summer and negotiate another new deal.

The 32 year old guard earned $47.4 million in 2021-22.

Harden was traded to the Sixers from the Brooklyn Nets mid-season as part of a deal for Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons. Harden averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.3 assists in 65 combined games for the franchises in the regular season, but shot a career-low 33.0% from the three-point arc and a near-career low 41.0% from the floor. 22 points per game was his lowest production since 2011-12, his third season in the NBA. He scored only 18.6 points in 12 games for the Sixers in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.