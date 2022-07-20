Trail Blazers Announce Sharpe Injury Will Not Require Surgery

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe will not need surgery following a labral tear in his shoulder suffered at NBA Summer League, 2022. Sharpe played only five minutes during the two-week exhibition, exiting the Blazers’ opening game in the first quarter. Sharpe was Portland’s first-round selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, picked 7th overall.

Sharpe did not play in college, lending an air of mystery to his selection. He’s been praised for athleticism and scoring ability. An early-career injury is not optimal under those, or any, circumstances.

The Blazers posted the press release on NBA.com. The text follows: