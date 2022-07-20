Did the Blazers Do Enough to Cement a Playoff Spot?

The Church of Roy podcast returned just in time to celebrate the Trail Blazers’ Las Vegas Summer League title. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald detailed the standout performances from Las Vegas to kick the show off. From Jabari Walker to Keon Johnson, Brian and Steve are hopeful that the production from the past two weeks will find a way to translate to the regular season.

Beyond Las Vegas Summer League, the potential for a rookie extension for Nassir Little took center stage in the second segment of the show. Does an early agreement make sense for both parties?

SUMMER FEELS



The guys are back to celebrate a sunny summer championship led by the eye-opening play of Jabari Walker. What’s next for Portland as they enter a new offseason phase?



In the final segment of the show, Brian and Steve highlight the offseason moves that were made by the teams that finished around the Blazers in the Western Conference standings. Steve explains that the gap between the Kings and Blazers might be closer than anyone would like to admit.

