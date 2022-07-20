Should The Blazers Extend Nassir Little?

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer has suggested the Portland Trail Blazers should work to extend small forward Nassir Little this offseason.

The national pundit highlighted the 22-year-old’s injury history and the need to potentially help him secure a long-term deal at a price that suits the franchise, before he hits restricted free agency 12 months from now.

Portland has an intriguing extension case with Nassir Little, who took a significant leap in January before sustaining a season-ending shoulder labral tear that required surgery. Little posted 13.8 points on 40.3 percent shooting from three, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists over a dozen games in that first month of 2022. The UNC product has an obvious incentive to find a long-term agreement with his injury history. And Portland coming to terms with Little now might actually provide greater flexibility via the poison pill provision if the Blazers ultimately find themselves searching for further trade improvements around Lillard. All of these factors point towards an extension benefiting both sides.

Selected 24th by the Blazers in 2019, Little has played 138 games over three seasons, showing real production last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Thoughts? The Blazers have extended nearly everyone else this off-season. Should their young small forward be secured too, or is that a step too far at this point?