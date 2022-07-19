Blazer’s Edge Radio: Summer Fun!

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. In their last show before a brief summer hiatus, the guys will discuss the team’s performance in the Las Vegas Summer League—culminating in a championship game victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

In particular, they’ll discuss the improvement shown by a trio of players who will look to compete for minutes in the upcoming NBA regular season—Trendon Watford, Keon Johnson, and rookie Jabari Walker.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

The show will return starting Tuesday, October 4th with Part 1 of the guys’ 2022-23 NBA Season Preview! Archived episodes are available on Apple Podcasts.