Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic Leading Bosnia and Herzegovina For EuroBasket 2022

Now that Summer League has come and gone, the Portland Trail Blazers offseason has truly begun with no planned activities until training camp in September.

Players are now deciding what they want to do with their off time, and while most are probably relaxing and ramping up for the regular season, center Jusuf Nurkic is hitting the gym and representing Bosnia and Herzegovina at EuroBasket 2022, according to a press release from FIBA.

Nurkic last played for his home country during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers.

Assuming Nurkic plays, he would be joined by former Brooklyn Nets wing Dzanan Musa, who currently plays for Real Madrid. He would also be joined by Luka Garza, who was part of Portland’s Summer League championship team.

With EuroBasket expected to run from September 1-18, that would give Nurkic just a couple weeks before switching gears in time for Blazers training camp.