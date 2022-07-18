Blazers Ex Jamal Crawford Balls Out at Seattle Pro-Am League

Jamal Crawford may be retired from the NBA, but the former Portland Trail Blazers guard proved that he could still hoop over the weekend.

In the opening weekend of The Crawsover, the Seattle pro-am league he founded, scored 46 points in three quarters, along with 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Crawford, a Seattle native, was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers 8th overall in the 2000 NBA Draft, but was traded on draft night to the Chicago Bulls, where he’d spent the first four seasons of his career.

He would end up playing for nine NBA franchises, including the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2011-12 season. In his year in Rip City, Crawford averaged 14 points per game and shot a career-best 92.7 percent from the free throw line.

Crawford put his footprint on the NBA with his signature four-point play and his energy off the bench, leading him to become the first player in NBA history with three Sixth Man of the Year awards.