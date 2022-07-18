Trendon Watford Named to All-Summer League Second Team

The Portland Trail Blazers are leaving Las Vegas as Summer League champions, but one player in particular is walking away with another honor.

The NBA announced Monday that Trendon Watford is a member of the All-Summer League Second Team.

Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Marko Simonović (Chicago Bulls), Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) and Lindell Wigginton (Milwaukee Bucks) have been named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League Second Team.

He came shy of the First Team, which featured rookies Tari Eason and Keegan Murray, along with second-year players Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Cam Thomas.

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) have been named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League First Team.

Watford was named the MVP of Sunday’s championship game after recording 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.

Through five games in Las Vegas, Watford averaged 13.6 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds.