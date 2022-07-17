Knicks-Blazers NBA Summer League Championship Open Thread

The final day of NBA Summer League 2022 is here and your Portland Trail Blazers are set to take on the New York Knicks in the championship game. Both teams finished the qualifying slate with a 3-1 record and beat out five other teams with 3-1 records in a point differential tiebreaker to play in today’s final, tipping off at noon P.T.

The title game is a rematch of a July 11 meeting between these teams, one the Blazers took by a score of 88-77. Trendon Watford led the Blazers in the win with 18 points and six rebounds. Can Watford and the Blazers repeat their performance to capture their first Summer League title since 2018? Can second-round pick and Summer League revelation Jabari Walker continue his string of pitch-perfect performances? These questions will soon be answered, as we enjoy one final look at these youngsters before preseason games tip off in October.

This will serve as your open thread for conversation today as we ramp up to the event. Feel free to anticipate before the game starts and discuss once proceedings are underway. Paul Navarre will have a recap of today’s game after a champion is crowned.

How to Watch Blazers-Knicks

Time: Noon Pacific/3:00 PM Eastern

Broadcast: ESPN

Trail Blazers Roster

Kyle Alexander: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220

Greg Brown III: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220

Luka Garza: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 235

Josh Gray: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-0, 180

Keon Johnson: Position: Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 186

George King: Position: Small Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-6, 225

Didi Louzada: Position: Small Forward and Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 188

Craig Randall II: Position: Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-4, 185 >Most improved player G-League

Colbey Ross: Position: Guard / 6-1 > player for ERA Nymburk of the Czech League

Jabari Walker: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 215

Trendon Watford: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 240

Romello White: Position: Forward / 6-8 / 235

Brandon Williams: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-2, 190

h/t to Blazer’s Edge reader ralphzillo for the details

