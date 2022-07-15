Trail Blazers, Knicks Will Face Off in NBA Summer League Championship

The Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks will face off in the 2022 NBA Summer League Championship game. The game will be played on Sunday, July 17th at noon, Pacific, 3:00 PM Eastern and will be televised on ESPN.

The Blazers have won the Las Vegas Summer League championship once before, in 2018. The Knicks have never claimed the title.

Both the Blazers and Knicks finished the “regular season” portion of the tournament with 3-1 records. Tiebreakers separated them from the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Chicago Bulls, all of whom also finished 3-1.

The Blazers and Knicks met on Monday, July 11th with Portland winning 88-77.

Keon Johnson leads the Trail Blazers in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game over the tournament. Forwards Trendon Watford (12.3 ppg) and Jabari Walker (12.0 ppg) follow in Johnson’s wake.

The Knicks are led by 6’5 guard Quentin Grimes, who has averaged 23.5 ppg in pool play, good for fourth among all tournament participants.

Blazer’s Edge will have an open thread and coverage of the game on Sunday.