Can Blazers Make Summer League Championship?

The Las Vegas Summer League is a lot like how the Bowl Championship Series in college football used to be. If you lose, you probably can’t win a championship.

This means that even though the Portland Trail Blazers won three of their four Summer League “regular season” games, they don’t have a great chance to make it to the championship game.

But there’s a chance.

There’s a lot of moving parts, but Casey Holdahl spells it out in a long Twitter thread.

Today is the last day of scheduled play at the Las Vegas Summer League. The @trailblazers are currently in 2nd with a 3-1 record and a +8.3 point differential. But seven 2-1 teams play today, so let's look at what needs to happen for Portland to qualify for the championship ... — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) July 15, 2022

To summarize, Portland needs to have the best point differential among the one-loss teams.

There are a couple games that have implications on whether that will happen, but the Blazers have put themselves in a great position through four games to possibly sneak into the championship.

If the Blazers don’t qualify for the championship, they will still play a fifth and final exhibition game Sunday.