Lowe: Blazers Might Have Enough To Deal For Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell’s name is hot on the trade rumor mill, and there’s a chance that he could find himself with the Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe has concocted a dream scenario where the Blazers could potentially deal for Mitchell early in 2023.

While speculating on Mitchell destinations with Tim McMahon on the Lowe Post podcast, Lowe mentions the Blazers as his favorite sneaky team to relieve the re-building Jazz of their All Star leader.

The trade would likely include Anfernee Simons, who cannot be traded until January 15 next year following his recent free agency signing, Shaedon Sharpe and picks.

Can I give you my sneaky favorite Donovan Mitchell team? This couldn’t happen until January 15th because of a free agent that just re-signed with this team. But a team that’s trying to thread the needle between breaking up their team and re-building, re-tooling. If I’m Portland don’t I have to think about Anfernee Simons, plus I might have to include Sharpe because I can’t trade any picks right now because one pick I owe that’s out the door. Now I can amend that, it’s owed to Chicago but amending it is complicated and depending on how I amend it, it might not free up enough picks that I can keep Sharpe out of the deal. The Blazers absolutely love Sharpe and they’ve loved Sharpe the entire pre-draft process. If I’m them and I’ve got this team where I’m trying to re-tool around Dame, the key supporting guys are between the ages of 27 and 30, Donovan Mitchell fits right in there. He’s younger that 27. Simons is really good, big upside, legit scorer, Sharpe is obviously a prized prospect. Don’t I at least have to think about that if I’m Portland.

McMahon, however, shoots the idea down, suggesting the return wouldn’t be enough for Utah.

You can listen to the discussion here, 27 minutes in.