LISTEN: Jabari Walker Signs; Blazers Roster Set?

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for another live Jacked Ramsays!

Jabari Walker has signed a full contract with the Trail Blazers, reports have it listed as a 3-year deal for $4.57 million, the first year guaranteed, the second year partially guaranteed with nothing guaranteed on the final year. With Walker as the story of the Blazer’s Summer League (with #7 overall pick Shaedon Sharpe out injured) one of the last real questions heading into training camp this year was whether or not he would be on the Blazers as a two-way contract or a full guarantee.

With this deal signed, the Blazer’s roster is full at 15 players with one remaining two-way contract if the Blazers choose to pursue additional depth on the developmental market. This also brings the Blazer’s space between them and the hard cap down to around $4.2 million, with the ability to use the $4.1 million available via the BAE or up to $4.2 million of the $6.5 million TPE created during the Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers transaction. Will the Blazers use any of it?

With potential big transactions around Keving Durant and/or Donovan Mitchell coming in the next few days, the Blazers could perhaps find themselves in a position to move some players/money around in a 2-for-1 swap to get their roster back down to the preferred count of 14 AND have the ability to better balance the front court.

The Jazz have put a “everything must go” sign out front and the idea of either working in on a megadeal to help facilitate or by peeling off a player such as Jarred Vanderbilt would be the best reasonable business Portland could find, but how/will they do it? Hop on in with Danny and Brandon as they move through the ins and outs of it all and get ready for the 4th and perhaps final game of Summer League tonight!

