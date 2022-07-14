How To Watch Blazers-Rockets in NBA Summer League 2022

The NBA Summer League 2022 schedule is in full swing, and your Portland Trail Blazers are back in action tonight for the fourth game of their tournament. The Blazers will take on the Houston Rockets in a 6:30 PM Pacific start. Portland also fields a power-packed team capable of dazzling at any given moment. Tonight’s game will help determine how the rest of their stay in Las Vegas stacks up.

This will serve as your open thread for conversation today as we ramp up to the event. Feel free to anticipate before the game starts and discuss once proceedings are underway. Marlow Ferguson will have recaps for each game this summer, and we’ll also have plenty of analysis about Portland’s performance.

How to Watch Blazers-Pistons

Time: 6:30 PM, Pacific/9:30 PM Eastern

Broadcast: NBA TV

Full Blazers Summer League Schedule

Trail Blazers Roster

Kyle Alexander: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220

Greg Brown III: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220

Luka Garza: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 235

Josh Gray: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-0, 180

Keon Johnson: Position: Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 186

George King: Position: Small Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-6, 225

Didi Louzada: Position: Small Forward and Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 188

Craig Randall II: Position: Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-4, 185 >Most improved player G-League

Colbey Ross: Position: Guard / 6-1 > player for ERA Nymburk of the Czech League

Jabari Walker: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 215

Trendon Watford: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 240

Romello White: Position: Forward / 6-8 / 235

Brandon Williams: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-2, 190

h/t to Blazer’s Edge reader ralphzillo for the details

