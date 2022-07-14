Discussing Damian Lillard’s Contract Extension with the Trail Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back again with episode 86! Dave Deckard is unavailable this week, so Dia Miller is joined by guest host and producer of the show, Josh Rodriguez. Dia and Josh discuss the Trail Blazers’ summer league team as it sits (2-1 at time of recording), and Dia’s own experience with meeting Damian Lillard in Vegas. Josh gives his unbiased opinion of the young team, and Dia gets excited about what the season is shaping up to look like. Does rookie Shaedon Sharpe’s injury impact the team going into the season? Are the Blazers the most injury prone franchise in the league?

There’s a lot more than summer league to discuss. The host and guest host discuss the not so pretty New York Post piece about Jody Allen and Damian Lillard’s response to allegations that she wouldn't return his call. And of course, the biggest news of this summer—Lillard’s max contract extension. What does that mean for the team? Does this finally put the rumors surrounding Dame leaving Portland to rest?

There’s a lot going on in this off season, and we packed a whole lot into this one, fun episode!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here. Or just click embed on the player below!

Enjoy!