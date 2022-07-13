Trail Blazers Sign Jabari Walker To Regular Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed second round draft pick Jabari Walker to a regular roster spot with a standard NBA contract, the team announced today.

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 13, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed rookie forward Jabari Walker to a standard NBA contract, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 19-year-old, who was taken by the Blazers with the second last pick in last month’s draft, has shone through three Summer League games, averaging 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Blazers had the power to sign 6’9 Walker to a two-way contract but chose to lock him in on the regular roster.

The former Colorado product is the son of 10-year NBA veteran Samaki Walker who won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002.

The Blazers currently have 15 contracted players and one two-way player in Brandon Williams.