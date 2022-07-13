 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Johnson has Emerged in Blazers’ Sharpe-Less Summer League

The Church of Roy podcast discusses Damian Lillard’s new contract and the Trail Blazers’ performance in Las Vegas on this week’s show.

By Steve Dewald
/ new
NBA: Summer League-Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Church of Roy podcast is back to discuss how the Trail Blazers have performed in this year’s Las Vegas Summer League. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald dive into the young players that have shown flashes and the prospects that still have room to grow.

Before detailing the action from Las Vegas, Steve and Brian discussed the contract extension that Damian Lillard signed last week. One thing is clear, Lillard is positioned to remain an icon in Portland for years to come. When it comes to the money involved, the NBA’s future television deal could mitigate some of the cap concerns attached to Lillard’s hefty raise.

For Steve, Sharpe’s brief showing at Summer League has only added to the mystery surrounding the incoming rookie. At some point, Sharpe will play in live competition. Until then, patience is key. Of the players that have actually seen the floor, second-round pick Jabari Walker has emerged as a pleasant storyline. Trendon Watford, Keon Johnson, and Greg Brown III have also shown flashes through Portland’s first three outings.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...