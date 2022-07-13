Johnson has Emerged in Blazers’ Sharpe-Less Summer League

The Church of Roy podcast is back to discuss how the Trail Blazers have performed in this year’s Las Vegas Summer League. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald dive into the young players that have shown flashes and the prospects that still have room to grow.

Before detailing the action from Las Vegas, Steve and Brian discussed the contract extension that Damian Lillard signed last week. One thing is clear, Lillard is positioned to remain an icon in Portland for years to come. When it comes to the money involved, the NBA’s future television deal could mitigate some of the cap concerns attached to Lillard’s hefty raise.

DAME DOLLA



That’s a whole lot of dough. The fellas talk the big extension, plus a deep dive into Summer League play. Should the Blazers be worried about Sharpe’s absence?



For Steve, Sharpe’s brief showing at Summer League has only added to the mystery surrounding the incoming rookie. At some point, Sharpe will play in live competition. Until then, patience is key. Of the players that have actually seen the floor, second-round pick Jabari Walker has emerged as a pleasant storyline. Trendon Watford, Keon Johnson, and Greg Brown III have also shown flashes through Portland’s first three outings.

