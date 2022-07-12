NBA Kicks Tires Again on Potential In-Season Tournament

For years, the NBA has been flirting with the idea of a midseason tournament to drum up additional revenue and excitement to the regular season.

On Tuesday, the Board of Governors met to discuss a number of items, including the midseason tournament. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, there’s more structure on what that midseason tournament could look like.

The NBA Board of Governors today discussed In-Season Tournament concept of all 30 teams competing and then eight teams entering single-elimination round to determine the winner, with the Final Four at a neutral site, per sources. 2023-24 season at earliest.

There’s no word on when this could be, but this is the most details that we’ve received on what the tournament could look like. A single-elimination round is exciting, but there’s still several questions about when this would take place during the season, if Portland Trail Blazers players would buy into the idea and if fans would subscribe to it as well.

