Blazer’s Edge Radio: Team Building

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the team’s activity in the NBA’s open free agency period—which saw them re-sign Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Drew Eubanks, and lure Gary Payton II away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

They’ll also recap Portland’s performance over the first three games of the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas—highlighted by the impressive play of second-round draft choice Jabari Walker.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!