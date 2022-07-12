LISTEN: What Does Shaedon Sharpe’s Injury Mean For Blazers?

It’s been a busy couple of days in Las Vegas for the Portland Trail Blazers on and off the basketball court. Join hosts Danny Marang (fresh off his return from Las Vegas) and Brandon Sprague as they dive into anything and everything that’s happened so far!

Rookie Shaedon Sharpe picked up an injury in the opening minutes of his debut that will keep him out of the rest of Summer League competition, but what does it mean long term for the young man?

Damian Lillard signed a two-year, $121 million dollar contract extension that will keep him with the organization through the next five seasons. Will that silence noise around him possibly asking out?

Meanwhile, the second to last pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Jabari Walker, has played incredibly well in his first two games. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see some extended run for him down the stretch and into the preseason to see where he stands.

All of this and more on the latest Jacked Ramsays live show - tap in now!

