Knicks-Trail Blazers NBA Summer League Game 3 Open Thread

How to Watch Blazers-Knicks
Time: 8:00 PM, Pacific/11:00 PM Eastern
Broadcast: ESPN2
Trail Blazers Roster
- Kyle Alexander: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220
- Greg Brown III: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220
- Luka Garza: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 235
- Josh Gray: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-0, 180
- Keon Johnson: Position: Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 186
- George King: Position: Small Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-6, 225
- Didi Louzada: Position: Small Forward and Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 188
- Craig Randall II: Position: Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-4, 185 >Most improved player G-League
- Colbey Ross: Position: Guard / 6-1 > player for ERA Nymburk of the Czech League
- Jabari Walker: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 215
- Trendon Watford: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 240
- Romello White: Position: Forward / 6-8 / 235
- Brandon Williams: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-2, 190
h/t to Blazer’s Edge reader ralphzillo for the details
Game Day Thread Guidelines
Be respectful of your fellow fans.
Except on days when the Trail Blazers get the #1 overall draft pick or win an NBA title, Blazer’s Edge is a non-profanity site.
Trolling or offensive comments rooted in race/gender/orientation/violence are not allowed.
Remember the “Z” key is your friend when scrolling to new comments.
Enjoy! We’re glad to be with you through the tournament!
