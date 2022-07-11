 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks-Trail Blazers NBA Summer League Game 3 Open Thread

The Blazers face the Knicks in Vegas.

By Dave Deckard
Portland Trail Blazers v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

How to Watch Blazers-Knicks

Time: 8:00 PM, Pacific/11:00 PM Eastern

Broadcast: ESPN2

Full Blazers Summer League Schedule

Trail Blazers Roster

  • Kyle Alexander: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220
  • Greg Brown III: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 220
  • Luka Garza: Position: Center ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-11, 235
  • Josh Gray: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-0, 180
  • Keon Johnson: Position: Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 186
  • George King: Position: Small Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-6, 225
  • Didi Louzada: Position: Small Forward and Shooting Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-5, 188
  • Craig Randall II: Position: Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-4, 185 >Most improved player G-League
  • Colbey Ross: Position: Guard / 6-1 > player for ERA Nymburk of the Czech League
  • Jabari Walker: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 215
  • Trendon Watford: Position: Forward ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-9, 240
  • Romello White: Position: Forward / 6-8 / 235
  • Brandon Williams: Position: Point Guard ▪ Shoots: Right / 6-2, 190

h/t to Blazer’s Edge reader ralphzillo for the details

Game Day Thread Guidelines

Be respectful of your fellow fans.

Except on days when the Trail Blazers get the #1 overall draft pick or win an NBA title, Blazer’s Edge is a non-profanity site.

Trolling or offensive comments rooted in race/gender/orientation/violence are not allowed.

Remember the “Z” key is your friend when scrolling to new comments.

Enjoy! We’re glad to be with you through the tournament!

