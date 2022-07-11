Richard REFferson? Former NBA Star to Officiate Blazers Summer League Game

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the New York Knicks in their third Summer League game Monday night, but the second quarter of the game will look a little different.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, 17-year NBA veteran and current ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson will be officiating the second quarter of tonight’s game.

The NBA just announced that Richard Jefferson — yes, THE Richard Jefferson — will referee the second quarter of the Knicks-Blazers summer league game tonight.

This looks like another step in the NBA’s desire to be experimental and add some eyeballs in the middle of Summer League, although I’m not quite sure if they’ve hit the mark.

Since retiring from the NBA in 2018, Jefferson has enjoyed a successful TV analyst and color commentary career, but now he’s ready to get back on the court.

During his career, Jefferson played for the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets.