Former Blazer Dennis Smith Jr. To Work Out For Teams In Las Vegas

Former Portland Trail Blazers point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will aim to impress NBA teams when he works out in Las Vegas tomorrow, reports Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

The 24-year-old free agent last appeared in an NBA game representing the Blazers. He was waived by Portland after February’s trade deadline while recovering from an elbow injury.

Selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the ninth pick in the 2017 draft — one spot before former Blazer Zach Collins — Smith Jr. was traded to the New York Knicks two years later as part of the famed Kristaps Porzingis deal.

In 2021, he was dealt to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for former MVP Derrick Rose, before signing with the Blazers last offseason. He played 37 games with the Oregon franchise.

Through five years in the league, Smith Jr. has averaged 10.7 points on 31 percent three-point shooting to go with 2.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.2 turnovers.