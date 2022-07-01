Northwest Division Shakeup: Jazz Trade Rudy Gobert to Wolves

The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are entering new territory as franchises Friday.

In a shocking move, the Jazz traded longtime center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.

In the trade, the Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and four first-round picks for Gobert.

The picks will convey in 2023, 2025 and 2027 unprotected, while the 2029 pick is top-5 protected.

The Jazz were on the brink of a breakup after losing in the first round to the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs and Quin Snyder stepping down as coach. This is signaling the end of an era for the Jazz.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has Gobert to pair next to Karl-Anthony Towns to create arguably the best frontcourt in the NBA. Anthony Edwards joins them to create one of the best trios in the NBA and a threat to compete for a championship in the Western Conference.

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to have some stiff competition coming from the north.