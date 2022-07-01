Trail Blazers Sign Shaedon Sharpe

Rookie Shaedon Sharpe is officially a Portland Trail Blazer, general manager Joe Cronin announced today. The 7th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has signed his first NBA contract with the Blazers, formally finalizing his spot on the roster.

The moment was documented in a video posted by the Portland Trail Blazers Twitter account. In the video, Sharpe’s signature is met by applause and a hug from Cronin.

This announcement means Sharpe is all set to compete in the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, starting July 7.

Sharpe, a guard from London, Ontario in Canada, is a relative unknown in this year’s draft class. He comes to Portland from the University of Kentucky, though he never played a game for the school. In his final season at Dream City Christian Academy in Glendale, Arizona in 2020-21, Sharpe averaged 24.1 points and 6.0 rebounds.

In 2019, he led Canada to a silver medal at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship.

Due to his lack of recent game tape, Sharpe’s professional debut at Summer League will be met with great interest by fans and national media.