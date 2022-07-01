Former Blazers Center Robin Lopez Signs with New Team

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Robin Lopez is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers after signing a one-year contract. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to tweet the news.

Lopez spent last season with the Orlando Magic where he played in 36 games, averaging 7.1 points per game.

Lopez spent two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2013-15 and is still widely-respected and remembered in the Portland community.

If he wasn’t a journeyman before, Lopez certainly is one now. The Cavaliers mark the ninth franchise Lopez has played for, and his fifth NBA home in the last five years.

Throughout his career, Lopez has played for the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans), Blazers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and the Magic.

Now, he can add the Cavs to that list.