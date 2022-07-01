Drew Eubanks Signs New Deal with Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers continued to retain their free agents Friday morning, bringing back center Drew Eubanks on a one-year deal. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to tweet the news.

Free agent F/C Drew Eubanks is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a one-year deal, his agent James Dunleavy of @excelbasketball tells ESPN.

The terms of Eubanks’ deal have not been disclosed at the time of publishing.

Eubanks started the season with the San Antonio Spurs, but joined the Blazers in the middle of last season after injuries ravaged the roster. Despite the negativity that the latter part of last season brought, Eubanks was one of the bright spots.

With Jusuf Nurkic’s foot injury, Eubanks stepped in and started 22 of Portland’s final 23 games last season, averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Now, with Nurkic returning from injury on a new four-year, $70 million deal, Eubanks is expected to be his primary backup this upcoming season and brings some size and rebounding off the bench.