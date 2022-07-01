Jusuf Nurkic Signs Contract with Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed unrestricted free agent center Jusuf Nurkic to a four year, $70 million contract. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news.

Free agent C Jusuf Nurkic has agreed on a new four-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN.

The starting pivot returns for his sixth season in Portland, his ninth overall in the NBA. At 27 years of age, he joins new frontcourt partner Jerami Grant, who arrived in a pre-draft trade from the Detroit Pistons.

Nurkic was originally dealt to the Blazers along with a first round pick from the Denver Nuggets for Mason Plumlee in 2017.

Since arriving in Portland, Nurkic has averaged 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1 steal and 1.3 blocks. He averaged 15.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last season in 56 appearances with the Blazers, shooting 53.5% from the field, playing 28.2 minutes per game.

Nurkic suffered a gruesome leg break just before the Blazers’ 2019 Western Conference Finals run, returning to play in the Orlando Bubble.

The Bosnian native was taken by the Nuggets with the 16th pick of the 2014 NBA Draft.

The Blazers also signed restricted free agent Anfernee Simons to a four-year, $100 million contract in the opening minutes of free agency.