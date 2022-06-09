In a month filled with NBA trade rumors, the Portland Trail Blazers have now been linked to Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer this week suggested that the Blazers could be interested the high-scoring forward on his Dunc’d On podcast.

“He’s definitely been mentioned as a Portland trade candidate.” “Someone told me today that if Portland offered the seventh pick to Atlanta they think they would do it straight up. I think there’s a way to make it with that Eric Bledsoe contract and that $3.99 million guaranteed. That’s a framework that’s been talked to me about something to look out for. I don’t know if it’s been discussed, I want to be clear, but it’s something people have pitched to me that something has a really a high likelihood.” “Atlanta, from my understanding, it seems like they would be interested in getting a pick back, to have a rookie-scale guy who they believe in while they’re playing all these people.”

Collins, 24, was taken by the Hawks with the 19th pick in 2017 and has recorded career numbers of 16.5 points on 37 percent three points shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1 block.

You can listen to the discussion here, 27 minutes in.