Ranking the Rumors Surrounding the Blazers

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the latest rumors featuring Bradley Beal and the Trail Blazers. Along with the Beal-related news, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald delivered their thoughts on Phil Knight’s offer to purchase the Blazers.

In the main segment of the show, Brian and Steve rounded up all the rumors that have featured Portland in recent weeks. With that list in hand, they ranked each bit of news from likeliest to the most unlikely to actually happen. From Beal to Deandre Ayton, the list included seven rumors for the upcoming months.

In the final portion of the show, Steve worked through a list of five forward prospects that could fit with Blazers. Iowa star Keegan Murray topped the list of potential options. Along with Murray, Steve explained that Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan fits the bill of a defense-first option for Portland.

