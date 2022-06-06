Former Blazers Star Rasheed Wallace Named as Lakers Assistant Coach Candidate

Former Portland Trail Blazers great Rasheed Wallace could be joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace is a candidate to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham.

For further context: Wallace was recently identified as a candidate for Ham’s staff. The two sides have not yet reached a formal contract stage. https://t.co/IPlsixreVL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2022

Wallace and Ham were both teammates on the Detroit Pistons for two seasons and part of Detroit’s 2004 title team — a team which included Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups as starting point guard.

This will not be Wallace’s first time coaching in the NBA. Wallace was an assistant coach for Detroit on Maurice Cheeks’ staff for the 2013-14 season. Most recently, he spent the 2021-2022 season as an assistant coach on Penny Hardaway’s staff at the University of Memphis. From 2019 to 2021, he worked as a high school head coach at Charles E. Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina.

The four-time NBA All-Star played 16 seasons in the NBA, including eight in Portland from 1996 to 2003. With Wallace playing an integral role, the Blazers made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances in 1999 and 2000. Wallace’s 9,119 points scored in Portland places him at No. 11 on the Blazers’ all-time scoring list.