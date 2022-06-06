LISTEN: Could Phil Knight Really Buy The Blazers?

It’s a Jacked Ramsays Mail Bag where hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague answer as many listener questions as they can in an hour.

The biggest news for the Blazers, perhaps in over 20+ years dropped this week as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted out that former Nike founder and CEO Phil Knight (along with real estate mogul and partial owner of the LA Dodgers, Alan Smolinisky) submitted a written bid north of $2 billion for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Beyond the major news, the Blazers continue to be linked in rumors to Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and to Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant by various outlets and reporters. With less than three weeks to the NBA Draft, the Blazers appear to be ramping up the noise and/or smoke around their desire to make a big move with the assets they currently have on hand.

There’s also conversation regarding the team’s No. 7 overall pick and the workouts the team conducted with G League Ignite’s Dyson Daniels and Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin.

It’s a full hour with Marang and Sprague covering any and all the breaking news while answering the biggest questions submitted - so tap in and get watch and/or listen as the guys fill in all the blanks.

