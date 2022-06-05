Jazz Coach Quin Snyder to Step Down; Could Terry Stotts Replace?

Another NBA head coach position has appeared to open up as Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is intending to step down after eight seasons, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2022

In eight seasons with the Jazz, Snyder compiled a 372-264 record and won three playoff series during his tenure.

With Snyder out in Utah, there are now two head coach openings in the league, with the other being in Charlotte.

Former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts is a finalist for the Hornets job, but if he were to lose the job to Mike D’Antoni or Kenny Atkinson, he could be an option in Utah.

Stotts, 64, coached the Blazers for nine seasons from 2012-21, leading the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances and winning four playoff series.

He has a similar resume to Snyder’s but the Jazz need to ask themselves if they want Snyder’s successor to align with his ideas or to switch it up and hire someone to completely change their philosophies.