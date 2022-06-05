Michael Beasley, Former Blazers Summer Leaguer, Signs With Shanghai Sharks

Any hope for Michael Beasley returning to the Portland Trail Blazers for Summer League this year was squashed Sunday after it was announced that the former No. 2 overall pick was signing a contract with the CBA’s Shanghai Sharks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Beasley is signing a seven-figure contract to rejoin the Sharks.

This is Beasley’s fourth stint in China after playing for the Sharks from 2014-15, the Shandong Golden Stars from 2015-16 and the Guangdong Southern Tigers in 2019.

During his NBA career, Beasley has suited up for the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2019.

Beasley attempted another NBA comeback with the Blazers Summer League team last year, but signed with Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico after playing in Las Vegas last summer.