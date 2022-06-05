On This Day: Blazers Win NBA Championship

June 5 has been a special day for Portland Trail Blazers fans for the past 45 years.

On this day 45 years ago, the Blazers won their first NBA title against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the 1977 Finals, the Blazers went down 0-2 after losing the first two games in Philadelphia, but answered right back with two wins at home of their own.

Heading into Game 5 in Philly, the Blazers took a strong third quarter to take the series lead and allow them to finish the job in the pacific northwest for Game 6.

The Blazers did just that, overcoming a ferocious comeback attempt and a 40-point effort from Dr. Julius Erving to win the championship.

Bill Walton was named Finals MVP, averaging 18.5 points and 19 rebounds per game.

To date, this is the biggest moment in franchise history and until the next championship comes around, June 5 will remain as the happiest day in Blazers history.