Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back live! Episode 80 of Dave and Dia centers around the most promising and sensible trade target the Blazers could imagine this summer: Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. Dia knows a little about Anunoby. Dave fills in the gaps pretty quickly, explaining why so many people are abuzz about the 25-year-old. How is he different than other rumored acquisitions? Is he better than the draft prospect the Trail Blazers could get by using the seventh pick in the draft themselves? Why would Toronto think about trading him if he’s that good? What could Portland offer him that would make him happier in the Rose City than he is in The North?

Dave continues a thread of thought about Portland’s possible “other” moves, especially those that would come available should the Blazers snag Anunoby.

Dave and Dia also discuss the possibility of the Trail Blazers getting sold, though not to today’s rumored new owners, Phil Knight and Alan Smolinisky. Instead they discuss MacKenzie Scott, formerly half of Amazon’s power couple with Jeff Bezos, now perhaps looking to invest in a certain northwest sports franchise. Adam Drexler gets some mention.

Also, as a terrible added bonus, Dave goes down a rabbit hole of possible Damian Lillard trades, asking particularly if there’s any chance of trading Lillard for a star veteran big. As it turns out, the possibilities are vanishingly small, especially if done in conjunction with an Anunoby deal. Only one name comes up, and you’re not going to like it.

Find all this and more in Episode 80 of Dave and Dia! You can hear this episode or subscribe to the podcast here! (Apologies. For some reason, the embed is not functioning this week.

Enjoy!