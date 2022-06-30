Portland Trail Blazers free agent forward Joe Ingles has signed a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news on Twitter today at the opening of the NBA free agency period.

Keith Smith of salary site Spotrac reports that Ingles signed for the full, non-taxpayer MLE, which is just north of $10 million.

The Blazers acquired the 34 year old forward from the Utah Jazz in February of this year in a deal that also brought Portland Elijah Hughes and the second-round 2022 draft pick that became Jabari Walker. The Blazers sent out guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and forward Tomas Satoranski in that trade, which also involved the San Antonio Spurs.

Ingles did not suit up for the Blazers due to ongoing injuries. He averaged 7.2 points over 45 games for the Jazz last season.

Clearing Ingles off the books also removes his $19.6 million cap hold from Portland’s ledger. That is unlikely to be significant, as the Blazers have already extended guard Anfernee Simons and are expected to re-sign center Jusuf Nurkic, putting them well over the salary cap line.

Update:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Ingles actually got the taxpayer’s mid-level exception of $6.5 million for one year, not the non-taxpayer’s version.