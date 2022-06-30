Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons Reach $100 Million Deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed NBA free agent Anfernee Simons to a four year, $100 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 23 year old guard’s new deal was one of the first announced during free agency.

Simons is expected to start at shooting guard next to Damian Lillard after enjoying a breakout season last season, particularly in the wake of Lillard undergoing abdominal surgery early in the calendar year.

Simons’ star shone further after fellow guards Norman Powell and CJ McCollum were dealt at February’s trade deadline. Simons sat out the last couple of months of the season with a patella complaint.

The athletic shooter put up averages of 17.3 points on 40 percent three point shooting, 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.5 assists last season after being taken 24th by the Blazers in 2018.

His career numbers include 10.2 points on 39 percent three points shooting to go with 2.2 boards and 2 assists.