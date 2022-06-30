The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their NBA Summer League roster for 2022. Fielding a balanced, veteran-packed lineup—including several players who saw major minutes during the 2021-22 regular season campaign—the Blazers will be threats to walk away with the Summer League championship, or at least a few All-Tournament nominations.

Shaedon Sharpe, the 7th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, will be the featured player on the roster. His lottery position, combined with relatively unknown status, will bring him plenty of attention from fans and national media outlets.

According to the Blazers, Sharpe will be accompanied by the following players during the tournament:

Kyle Alexander

Greg Brown III

Luka Garza

Josh Gray

Keon Johnson

George King

Didi Louzada

Craig Randall II

Colbey Ross

Jabari Walker

Trendon Watford

Romello White

Brandon Williams

Brown III, Johnson, Louzada, Watford, and Williams all saw action for the Blazers last season.

The tournament will commence in Las Vegas, Nevada in less than two weeks.

Here’s a look at the broadcast schedule for the Trail Blazers (all times PT):

7/7 vs. Detroit Pistons, 6pm (ESPN)

7/9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 4pm (ESPN2)

7/11 vs. New York Knicks, 5pm (ESPN2)

7/14 vs. Houston Rockets, 3:30pm (NBA TV)

Blazer’s Edge will cover Portland’s Summer League games and players every time they take the floor.