NBA Free Agency Live Show

Anfernee Simons and the Trail Blazers have agreed to a new 4-year, $100m deal! The Jalen Brunson deal with the New York Knicks likely had Bill Duffy’s group asking the Blazers for a bit more before finalizing the contract. With Simons locked up, what’s the next step?

Joe Ingles spurned the Blazers to chase a title with the Milwaukee Bucks, taking $6.5m over 1-year to fortify the lineup behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

With Kevin Durant furnishing his official trade request to the Brooklyn Nets, things just got a lot crazier. Multiple reports list the preferred destinations as the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. With packages built around Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges from the Suns and Tyler Herro (Bam Adebayo?) and picks from either team available - the Nets will have big moves to make. Will that hold up the rest of the league as they watch it all shake out?

Could the Trail Blazers pivot once again to looking at Ben Simmons in an effort to improve their wing depth? Will Jusuf Nurkic’s deal be announced today and what will that look like?

