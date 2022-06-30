Chris Haynes Talks Durant and Lillard, Blazers Free Agency

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back once again! It’s episode 84, and with Dave unavailable, Dia enlists the help of Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes to guest star on the Dave and Dia show. The two chat all things Trail Blazers, of course. Dia asks Chris the tough questions. Is there weight to the Kevin Durant to Portland rumors? How is Damian Lillard looking after a season away and a major surgery? What happened to the. OG Anunoby rumors? Who will the Blazers target in free agency? Spoiler alert: The answers to many of these questions may surprise you!

Dia also asks Chris some questions from twitter about what it’s like to work covering the NBA, breaking news and hanging with some of the best players in the league. Chris gets candid and tells some stories about his time covering the team, including some inside details of the day before Dame hit the shot against Oklahoma City—yes, that shot (you can read the story he refers to here.)

The podcast is full of behind the scenes stories, insight into the Trail Blazers as they stand and where they’re going moving forward, and some truth behind rumors. You don’t want to miss this special episode!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy!