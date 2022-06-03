Warriors Coach Kenny Atkinson ‘Emerging as Favorite’ For Hornets Job

The Charlotte Hornets are expected to meet with Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson to discuss the franchise’s head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a front-runner for Charlotte’s head coaching job and will meet again next week with Hornets officials, this time including owner Michael Jordan, sources tell me and @sam_amick.



Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/uZlhfZCbG4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 3, 2022

Next week, Atkinson is set to meet with Hornets brass and the meeting could end in a job offer. Atkinson was the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-20. He’s also served as an assistant for the New York Knicks (2008-12), Atlanta Hawks (2012-16), Los Angeles Clippers (2020-21) and Warriors.

Mike D’Antoni is also one of the finalists for the position. Since leaving his head coaching post with the Houston Rockets in 2020, he’s worked behind the scenes with the Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Former Blazers coach Terry Stotts has been linked to the Charlotte job as well, and if he misses out on the Hornets head coaching position, he might have to wait another year to get back into the exclusive NBA head coach club.